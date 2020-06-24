Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: How Absa is responding to the coronavirus pandemic

Absa CEO Daniel Mminele talks to Business Day TV about what the bank is doing to cope with the pandemic

24 June 2020 - 08:40 Business Day TV
The Absa Group headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS
The Absa Group headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS

Absa has warned of a huge decline in earnings and a potential doubling in credit impairments due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the bank is trying to minimise the effect of the virus on consumers.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Daniel Mminele for more detail on how the bank has responded to the pandemic.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

