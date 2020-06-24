Listen to the FNB Business Talk podcast on how to support your business during Covid-19

Andiswa Bata, regional head of FNB Business, shares tips of how you can access facilities and resources that can support your business during this time on FNB Business Talk podcast with Lynette Ntuli.

How your bank can help you

Your bank should be the first place you go for help. Some banks have already introduced various relief programs to help businesses survive the challenges that have been brought by the national lockdown.

Your bank can help you with:

a payment holiday on your existing credit that must repaid after the agreed period; facilitating your credit insurance claims; and accessing relief funding.

How to be eligible for relief funding

Banks need to do thorough checks when processing relief fund applications. To ensure that relief funds reach the businesses that need it most, banks need to make sure the business is formally registered for trade, tax compliant and was in good standing before Covid-19.

