Companies / Financial Services

Listen to the FNB Business Talk podcast on how to support your business during Covid-19

What’s in my control? Navigating your business banking relationships, facilities and resources

24 June 2020 - 10:30
Sponsored
Picture: SUPPLIED/FNB
Picture: SUPPLIED/FNB

Andiswa Bata, regional head of FNB Business, shares tips of how you can access facilities and resources that can support your business during this time on FNB Business Talk podcast with Lynette Ntuli.

How your bank can help you

Your bank should be the first place you go for help. Some banks have already introduced various relief programs to help businesses survive the challenges that have been brought by the national lockdown.

Your bank can help you with:

  1. a payment holiday on your existing credit that must repaid after the agreed period;
  2. facilitating your credit insurance claims; and
  3. accessing relief funding.

How to be eligible for relief funding

Banks need to do thorough checks when processing relief fund applications. To ensure that relief funds reach the businesses that need it most, banks need to make sure the business is formally registered for trade, tax compliant and was in good standing before Covid-19.

Listen to the podcasts below

Additional resources from FNB 

It's important for business to not only look at relief funding but also be aware of all the free help available to them. If you have an FNB Business Account, you already have access to:

  • the help of a dedicated business manager 24/7;
  • a multilingual business coach with Fundaba on the FNB; 
  • voice minutes, data and SMSs on your free FNB Connect Sim monthly; and
  • free videos and articles to help your business respond to the Covid-19 crises the Business Toolkit.

Enjoying FNB Business Talk? Subscribe for more content and tips to help you grow your business. 

For more information visit fnb.co.za.

This article was paid for by FNB.

FNB shares tips to help entrepreneurs affected by Covid-19

Small businesses can continue to thrive despite the crisis brought about by the pandemic
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Edcon business rescue process approved
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Aspen could produce 10-million dexamethasone ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Optimum rescuers in talks with a major creditor
Companies / Mining
4.
Intu races against the clock to avoid debt blowout
Companies / Property
5.
Standard Bank rejects calls from climate ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.