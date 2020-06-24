Companies / Financial Services

Brait’s net asset value halves due to Covid-19

The group says businesses within its portfolio are looking to reduce costs and preserve cash, though the effect of the pandemic remains uncertain

24 June 2020 - 09:36 karl gernetzky
Christo Wiese. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Christo Wiese. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Investment group Brait, whose largest shareholder is Christo Wiese, said on Wednesday that its net asset value (NAV) per share had halved due to Covid-19, which does not take into account the effects of a share issuance in February.

The group’s NAV per share fell to R8.27 in the year to end-March, from R41.80 in the year-earlier period. 

NAV per share fell from R38 to R17.46 after the issuance of 848-million new shares in February as part of a R5.6bn equity raise; NAV per share fell further after the group took into account the effects of the pandemic.

The group, which reported a loss of R15.96bn in the year to end-March, from a loss of R11.26bn previously, said on Wednesday that the businesses within its portfolio were seeking to reduce costs and preserve cash, though the effect of the pandemic remained uncertain. 

Brait’s biggest investment, Virgin Active, accounted for 42% of its portfolio at the end of March.

“Brait’s portfolio companies delivered a robust operational performance pre-coronavirus, with continued optimisation of business models and key operational metrics in a challenging macroenvironment,” said Brait chair Jabu Moleketi.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Brait’s share price was unchanged at R3, having fallen by more than 90% over the past two years.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Brait sells stake in UK supermarket Iceland back to founder

The R2.4bn price reflects an 83% premium to net asset value
Companies
2 weeks ago

Brait’s board members take three-month pay cut due to effects of Covid-19

Four Brait directors will not be standing for re-election at the company's AGM in August
Companies
1 month ago

Brait will return to its private equity roots

John Gnodde will step down after 25 years at the company, including the last eight as CEO, as part of a major organisational shake-up
Companies
6 months ago

Most read

1.
Edcon business rescue process approved
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Aspen could produce 10-million dexamethasone ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Optimum rescuers in talks with a major creditor
Companies / Mining
4.
Intu races against the clock to avoid debt blowout
Companies / Property
5.
Standard Bank rejects calls from climate ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Other people’s money: Brait’s R200m windfall for execs

Money & Investing

Waiting with Braited breath to see if shares are a bargain

Companies

Brait: now for the private equity raiders

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.