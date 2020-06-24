African Bank posts loss after R614m Covid-19 profit hit

Companies / Financial Services

African Bank, the entity that arose from one of SA’s biggest banking collapses, slipped into a loss in its half year to end-March, after making adjustments for Covid-19 that hit after-tax profit by R614m.

The group reported a net loss after tax of R311m, from profit of R69m previously, as it braces for higher credit impairments as a result of Covid-19, as well a provision for future insurance claims.

The group has made a R550m provision for higher credit impairments, while its insurance entity has also made a provision of R303m. These adjustments negatively after tax profits by R614m.

Excluding this adjustment, the group would have recorded a profit after tax of R85m.

Savings and investments deposits grew 158% year on year to R3.8bn, with the group saying its transactional banking proposition, MyWORLD, which was launched in May 2019, continues to grow steadily, with over 258,000 accounts opened in the past 10 months.

African Bank was formed in 2016 with a R10bn injection from the Reserve Bank and a number of other SA banks, which followed African Bank Investments’ collapse under a mountain of bad debt in 2014.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

