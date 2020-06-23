Companies / Financial Services

Peregrine expects volatility to continue for the next year

23 June 2020 - 08:13 karl gernetzky
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Wealth and asset manager Peregrine Holdings says SA is still a long way from returning to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic, and volatility should persist for the next six to 12 months.

The economic and social impacts of the Covid-19 lockdown are starting to come to the fore, and SA’s ability to respond to the crisis remains limited by an economy that was under strain before the pandemic hit, the group said on Tuesday.

“Whilst uncertainty prevails as to how this crisis will play out to finality, we are still a long way from returning to normal,” the group said.

“Fiscally, before the Covid-19 crisis SA was in a difficult situation, so the ability to create space for stimulus remains highly limited as business confidence has slumped to an all-time low,” it said.

Headline earnings per share for the year to end-March fell 28% to 151.6c. The prior period had included a one-time performance fee of R58m arising from a previous disposal of a property, as well as profits of R77m from the Broking & Structuring business before its disposal in October 2018.

Assets under management rose 15% to R142bn, while profit for the year fell 37% to R328m.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Peregrine Holdings warns of fall in profit

The group expects HEPS to fall as much as 30% in its year to end-March, due to once-off items in the prior period
Companies
1 week ago

Hedge funds: not exactly an obvious bet

Many hedge funds were anything but in the latest market rout. But that doesn’t mean investors should write them off
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Low-equity funds: A wide range of strategies

There is clear demand for funds which provide a good balance of capital protection and capital gain
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Edcon business rescue process approved
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Telkom plans to cash in on its masts and towers
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Growthpoint expects listed property’s value to ...
Companies / Property
4.
Edcon business rescue practitioner is running the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Glencore shares fall on news of another probe — ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

WATCH: Why Peregrine had to write down its investment in Java

Companies / Financial Services

Peregrine performance fees fall 65%

Companies / Financial Services

Domestic flexible funds: Flexibility adds value

Companies / Investors Monthly

Peregrine writes down investment in Java Capital as deals dry up

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.