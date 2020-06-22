FNB shares tips to help entrepreneurs affected by Covid-19

On the FNB Business Talk podcast with Lynette Ntuli, Heather Lowe, head of SME development at FNB Business, has shared tips on how entrepreneurs can continue to thrive in the new business normal.

Tips to help you weather the storm

The first thing you need to do as a business owner is understand and manage your cash flow. Analyse the books, know all your running costs and identify areas of improvement so you can:

reduce costs where you can;

follow up on unpaid invoices; and

determine exactly how much your business needs to survive.

Second, make sure your business is tax compliant. This helps you access relief funding to help your business survive tough times. Compliance simply requires your business to be in good financial standing and that your tax returns are up to date.

In uncertain times, proactive entrepreneurs can develop scenario plans to limit being caught off guard by change. This pandemic has taught us that you need to be ready to rethink your strategy and remodel your business.