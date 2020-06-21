Companies / Financial Services

Covid-19

Absa scales up Covid-19 community support across SA

R7,1m voluntarily donated by Absa's senior management and staff in the form of accumulated leave and cash donations

21 June 2020 - 17:10 Lindiwe Tsobo
Daniel Mminele. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Daniel Mminele. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Financial services group Absa has committed additional funds towards SA’s relief efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

The group, along with its staff, has committed an additional R18,8m, to be spent on the expansion of coronavirus testing, provision of secure personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical personnel, remote learning support for university students and the distribution of food and other vital resources to vulnerable communities.

“In these challenging times, our focus is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of colleagues, customers and communities. With nearly a quarter of all cases on the continent, SA is currently the worst hit in Sub-Saharan Africa, and where we are currently focusing our support initiatives,” says Absa CEO Daniel Mminele.

Out of the R13,8m for protective equipment, testing and humanitarian assistance in SA, R7,1m was voluntarily donated by Absa senior management and staff in the form of accumulated leave and cash donations.

Absa has also concluded an agreement with Universities SA to contribute R5m, aimed at providing 1,000 learning devices and mobile data to university students to assist with their online or remote learning. The contribution will benefit students from six, mostly historically disadvantaged universities in five provinces.

“To date, R19m has also been donated across eight African markets, towards health and community support programmes,” said Mminele.

tsobol@businesslive.co.za

