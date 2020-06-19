A silver lining for SMEs

In the second half of 2008, oil prices dropped to a third of the price at the beginning of the period. The rand depreciated by about 30% to the US dollar. The US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate effectively to zero. The JSE all share index lost about a third of its value.

In the aftermath, the South African economy entered a recession. Rising unemployment put severe pressure on consumers and small businesses. The untimely outbreak of H1N1 (commonly referred to as swine flu) had a further dampening effect on business conditions.

There are stark similarities between today and the conditions faced in 2008/2009, and that’s before we factor in the slowdown in business activity caused by the Covid-19 lockdown and recent downgrade of SA to junk status by Moody’s.

No-one knows what the future holds, yet if there is anything we can learn from past adversity, it’s that South African small-to-medium businesses (SMEs) are resilient and can bounce back. There have been various private and public sector interventions announced in recent weeks to help SMEs weather the current storm, but what are some of the things SMEs can leverage within their direct sphere?

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) announced a cumulative 225 basis points (2.25%) cut in the repo rate since the start of 2020. Lower interest rates effectively put more money back in the pockets of consumers and businesses (after debt repayments).

Despite the weaker rand and the higher local fuel and Road Accident Fund levies, the price of petrol reduced by R1.88 per litre (inland) and diesel dropped by R1.34 per litre (inland) on April 1, due to lower global brent crude oil prices.

The current lockdown has accelerated many companies’ readiness for remote working — leading some to consider whether they will still need the same amount of real estate or need to incur the same amount of air travel costs once the lockdown is lifted.

Factors such as the SARB rates downward revision, the lower fuel prices and an authentic review of one’s business operating model (cutting costs the Covid-19 lockdown has taught us we can live without) will help SMEs to boost cash flow, protect employment and respond decisively to market trends.

