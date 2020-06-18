Companies / Financial Services

AEEI gets earnings boost after regaining control over Ayo

18 June 2020 - 08:39 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), the parent company of Ayo Technology, saw revenue more than double in its six months to end-February, boosted by the effect of earnings from its ICT subsidiary.

Ayo Technology makes up about 83% of the group’s revenue, but had only contributed two months of earnings in the prior comparative period.

The group regained control over Ayo in December 2018, based on an assessment of its ability to direct its activities. Ayo delivers end-to-end ICT solutions to multiple industries in the public and private sector through strategic partnerships.

AEEI reported group revenue jumped by 111% to R1.6bn in its six months to end-February, while profit before taxation increased from a loss of R593m to a profit of R139m.

The group’s profit for the period decreased from the restated R448m to R118m, mainly due to an abnormal loss on deemed disposal of an associate and the deferred tax effect thereon in the prior interim period.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

AEEI warns of accounting errors in previous Ayo results

The group says its subsidiary, Ayo Technology, had accounting errors in its unaudited interim results for 2018 and 2019
Companies
5 days ago

Iqbal Survé: ‘I’m not ruthless enough’ to buy out AEEI

The company needs to justify its inflated view of its value, but media mogul Iqbal Survé denies a buyout offer to shareholders
News & Fox
4 months ago

I gave no opinion on Ayo valuation, auditor says

Imtiaaz Hashim disputes suggestion that PIC made its controversial investment based on his work
National
5 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Sasol moves to cut jobs ahead of organisational ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Aspen shares jump to highest since January 2019 ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Can EOH keep the good news coming?
Companies
4.
Edcon business rescue on track, even as 17,300 ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Owner of Game and Makro gets R4bn loan from US ...
Companies

Related Articles

Ayo adjusts 2018 interims after JSE request for probe

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Survé drove Ayo deal - ex-director

Business

Iqbal Survé intimately involved in Ayo listing, PIC inquiry told

National

Market not convinced by AEEI profit announcement

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.