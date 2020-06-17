NEW SHARES
JP Morgan calls for quick and easy equity-raising ways to aid corporates
17 June 2020 - 05:10
SA’s big institutional investors were stifling companies to raise money via share sales, says the southern Africa head of JP Morgan, the latest business leader advocating quick and easy equity-raising methods to enable corporates to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic.
"SA institutions keep a tight rein on the ability of corporates to issue shares, as is evident in the resolutions tabled at annual general meetings," senior country officer for sub-Saharan Africa Kevin Latter said.
