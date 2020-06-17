Companies / Financial Services NEW SHARES JP Morgan calls for quick and easy equity-raising ways to aid corporates BL PREMIUM

SA’s big institutional investors were stifling companies to raise money via share sales, says the southern Africa head of JP Morgan, the latest business leader advocating quick and easy equity-raising methods to enable corporates to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic.

"SA institutions keep a tight rein on the ability of corporates to issue shares, as is evident in the resolutions tabled at annual general meetings," senior country officer for sub-Saharan Africa Kevin Latter said.