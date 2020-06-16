Discovery’s shares continue bumpy ride after earnings warning
Discovery attributes the expected fall in earnings to the coronavirus crisis
16 June 2020 - 19:55
Discovery’s share price fell on Monday after the financial services group warned of a large drop in earnings as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Shares in the company dropped nearly 3% to R105.43 after it announced its headline earnings per share (heps), a widely used measure to show profits in SA, could be between 70% and 90% lower in the year to June 30.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now