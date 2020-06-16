Companies / Financial Services Discovery’s shares continue bumpy ride after earnings warning Discovery attributes the expected fall in earnings to the coronavirus crisis BL PREMIUM

Discovery’s share price fell on Monday after the financial services group warned of a large drop in earnings as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares in the company dropped nearly 3% to R105.43 after it announced its headline earnings per share (heps), a widely used measure to show profits in SA, could be between 70% and 90% lower in the year to June 30.