Forbes names Capitec SA’s best bank

Capitec Bank has been ranked SA’s best bank for the second consecutive year in a survey conducted by media group Forbes, the bank said on Thursday.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to measure the best banks in nearly two dozen countries, surveying more than 40,000 customers.

The banks were rated on overall recommendation and satisfaction while trust, terms and conditions, customer service, digital services, and financial advice were surveyed.

Capitec said on Thursday that the award comes amid increasing use of digital banking, with the bank having more than 7.4-million active digital users.

There was a significant increase in digital users between January and May 2020, when 470,000 new digital banking clients, were added — a 6.8% increase.

Said CEO Gerrie Fourie, “We’re continually challenging the norms of traditional banking to bring our clients a simplified, affordable solution that puts them in control of their money.”

