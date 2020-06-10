Companies / Financial Services

Sanlam reports new business volumes rose by a third in first four months

The insurance group is still cautious about its prospects for the rest of 2020

10 June 2020 - 14:24 karl gernetzky
Sanlam. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sanlam. Picture: SUPPLIED

Insurance group Sanlam said on Wednesday that new business volumes rose by a third in the first four months of 2020, although SA’s Covid-19 lockdown began to hit sales from the end of March.

The group saw R96bn in new business volumes in the four months to end-April, saying in a trading update it had achieved an “acceptable” performance despite pressure from the pandemic.

New business volumes dropped off towards the end of March, and in April, with the group cautious about its prospects for the rest of 2020. “The position remains fluid, but the gradual lifting of lockdown requirements in a number of markets, including SA, should provide some relief to economic activity,” Sanlam said.

“Our designation as an essential service in SA excludes our tied and independent advisors in line with the measures in our other market,” the group said. “As a result, new business volumes have been significantly impacted since the last week of March in the absence of face-to-face sales.”

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, Sanlam’s share price was down 3.78% to R59.39, having fallen 24.82% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

There is still some rough with the most popular smoothed bonus portfolio

Investing in a smoothed bonus portfolio means you pay more for protection from market losses
Money
1 day ago

An African Monetary Fund could help continent reach financial stability

Institution would cut reliance on external funding, create fiscal stabilisation fund and improve terms of trade
Opinion
2 days ago

Bonds and listings 'likely sources of post-Covid capital'

The emergence of new exchanges in the past couple of years has also increased competition and should help provide lower-cost options
Business
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Edcon attracts 15 suitors for its assets
Companies
2.
Edcon says it has buyers interested in its assets
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Covid-19 a bad roll of the dice for Tsogo Gaming
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Sygnia warns next few months will be tough as SA ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
SA’s cannabis industry set for new highs
Companies

Related Articles

Covid cyberattacks ramp up in SA under lockdown

Business

Virus menaces Old Mutual profit on a number of fronts

Companies / Financial Services

Momentum warns of tough outlook as market volatility costs it R1.2bn

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.