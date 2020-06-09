WATCH: Why Santam changed its Covid-19 business coverage

Santam has sent its clients an e-mail that, effective June 1, future coverage removes “from any infectious or contagious disease (of whatsoever nature or cause)”.

We know insurance companies will come under great pressure from claims amid the pandemic, but the issue is whether this is keeping within the spirit of treating customers fairly.

Michael Avery talks to Kedibone Dikokwe, the divisional executive for conduct of business supervision at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority; and Bastiaan Boot, a silk from GK Chambers in Pretoria, about Santam’s decision.​