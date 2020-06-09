Companies / Financial Services

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Why Santam changed its Covid-19 business coverage

Kedibone Dikokwe and Bastiaan Boot talk to Business Day TV about the Santam decision​

09 June 2020 - 14:30 Business Day TV
Picture: SANTAM
Picture: SANTAM

Santam has sent its clients an e-mail that, effective June 1, future coverage removes “from any infectious or contagious disease (of whatsoever nature or cause)”.

We know insurance companies will come under great pressure from claims amid the pandemic, but the issue is whether this is keeping within the spirit of treating customers fairly.

Michael Avery talks to Kedibone Dikokwe, the divisional executive for conduct of business supervision at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority; and Bastiaan Boot, a silk from GK Chambers in Pretoria, about Santam’s decision.​

How insurers are attempting to keep pace with changing consumer habits

As the effects of the pandemic change the way we work and how much we drive, insurers are trying to cater to consumers’ needs
Companies
1 day ago

SAs largest short-term Santam insurer reports drop in new business

SA’s biggest short-term insurer says claims were subdued as people stayed at home
Companies
5 days ago

Santam says claims in April were muted

The group has provided policy relief as its clients are hit by the Covid-19 pandemic
Companies
6 days ago

Shaking up short-term insurance

Insurtechs may end up the big winners from Covid-19, slashing premiums while customers hunker down at home
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Insuring against contagion

You might think that SA’s life insurance sector would be one of the Covid-19 casualties. You’d be wrong
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Activists gun for Standard Bank directors over ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Edcon says it has buyers interested in its assets
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Alexander Forbes ready to pounce on distressed ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Alexander Forbes declares special dividend
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Interest rate cuts lure buyers to Fortress assets
Companies / Property

Related Articles

THONESHAN NAIDOO: Telemedicine to play a bigger role as pandemic disrupts ...

Opinion

Consumers get R95m back in claims battle with insurers

Money

GUGU SIDAKI: Keep those you support in loop on your finances

Money

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.