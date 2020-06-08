Companies / Financial Services Alexander Forbes ready to pounce on distressed companies SA’s largest pension fund administrator declares a special dividend BL PREMIUM

SA’s largest pension fund administrator, Alexander Forbes, which is sitting on nearly R4bn in cash, is ready to pounce on distressed companies, a rare sight in corporate SA as firms focus on building their cash buffers to withstand the coronavirus economic shock.

The company, which counts Patrice Motsepe-backed African Rainbow Capital as a major shareholder, is forging ahead with a strategy reset aimed at sharpening its focus on pension and wealth management after selling its capital-heavy insurance business in 2019.