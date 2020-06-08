Activists gun for Standard Bank directors over climate
Bank’s shareholders asked to oust five board members
08 June 2020 - 11:04
UPDATED 08 June 2020 - 23:29
In a ground-breaking development, activists have called on shareholders to oust five Standard Bank board members for being conflicted on matters of climate change.
The appeal is the first of its kind in SA and comes ahead of the virtual annual general meeting (AGM) of Africa’s largest lender, which is scheduled for June 26.
