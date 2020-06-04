Companies / Financial Services PSL won't struggle to replace Absa as sponsor, says sports brand expert Following Absa's decision on Thursday to part ways with the country's top football league BL PREMIUM

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) won't struggle to find a new sponsor and will probably at least match the value of the previous deal it had with Absa, which the bank has decided not to renew when it runs out.

"I have no doubt that this property will move very quickly, and we will see a new sponsor or new group of sponsors in the near future,” says Kelvin Watt, Africa and Asia managing director of Nielsen Sport, one of the world's best known brand sponsorship consultants.