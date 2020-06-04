Companies / Financial Services

FirstRand expects full-year earnings to fall 20% due to Covid-19

Fallout from the coronavirus and its lockdown has spurred a jump in the bank’s impairments

04 June 2020 - 15:49 Vernon Wessels
An FNB branch in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
An FNB branch in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

FirstRand, Africa’s largest bank by market value, expects full-year earnings to decline by more than 20% as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic spurs a jump in impairments.

Normalised earnings per share for the 12 months to end-June will be lower than the R4.97 reported a year earlier, it said in a statement on Thursday.

A full results report will be released on September 10. A “materially higher credit-impairment charge” is being driven mainly by forward-looking assumptions to model expected credit losses, while there has also been a deterioration in its lending books, it said.

Lower interest rates weighed on lending income, while non-interest revenue growth “showed a marked decline” as the  lockdown in SA resulted in a drop in transaction volumes.

The profit warning from FirstRand, the only of the big four SA banks to report earnings not aligned with the calendar year, follows similar trading updates from its peers, which have all warned of a similar decline for the first six months of the year.

The economy could contract 7% this year due to shocks caused by the Covid-19 and the lockdown to curb its spread, according to the Reserve Bank, the most in at least six decades.

FirstRand fell 2.3% as of 2.21pm, leading declines on the banks index, which was down 1.4%.

Bloomberg

Lockdown wipes 20% off income of FNB’s customers

Credit growth also fell as South Africans opted to save amid the uncertainty
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
PIC ups its stake in Woolworths
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
WBHO weighs offer to buy one of its big revenue ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Anglo American Platinum’s key plant breaks again
Companies / Mining
4.
Absa terminates PSL sponsorship after 13 years
Companies / Financial Services
5.
SAs largest short-term Santam insurer reports ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Standard braces for economic shock exceeding financial crisis

Companies / Financial Services

Regulator defends appointment of former Tongaat director

National

Mboweni to review appointment of Irba CEO after concerns raised over Tongaat ...

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.