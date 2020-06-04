Companies / Financial Services

Danske Bank to keep work-from-home option in the future

Like many companies it has found that working remotely improves productivity, keeps meetings shorter and reduces travel

04 June 2020 - 13:53 Christian Wienberg and Jonas Cho Walsgard
Picture: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN
Picture: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Copenhagen/Oslo — Staff at Denmark’s biggest bank will permanently be allowed to work from home a couple of times a week, after parts of its business thrived under the arrangement during the country’s lockdown.

Danske Bank said on Thursday that the lessons it has learnt during the Covid-19 crisis “will have a lasting impact” in shaping its work culture. The Copenhagen-based bank found that customer satisfaction, employee engagement and productivity all improved as most of its staff worked from home.

Danske’s decision follows a finance industry survey in Denmark, which found that 85% of firms were “very satisfied” or “partly satisfied” with the work done by staff during the lockdown. Many respondents discovered that tasks requiring greater concentration were performed with fewer errors, while meetings were more efficient.

Danske isn’t alone in opting for a permanent work-from-home policy. Telenor, one of Norway’s biggest companies, has decided to let its roughly 20,000 employees work remotely as much as they want in the future, it confirmed on Thursday.

In a letter to employees, CEO Sigve Brekke said more flexibility would create new opportunities and could lead to more efficient operations. Part of the benefit of conducting virtual meetings is that a lot of time will be saved on travel, he said.

“We have managed to adjust to a new normal with most of us working from home,” Brekke said. “I am proud to say that during these past months, we have actually improved.”

Chris Vogelzang, the CEO of Danske, said the experience of recent months “has proven that there’s so much untapped potential in the virtual workspace that we need to explore”. Allowing bankers to work from home will “create a more attractive and flexible workplace”. 

Danske is slowly emerging from one of Europe’s biggest money-laundering scandals, which has weighed on morale at the bank and eaten into headcount, both in the form of voluntarily departures and firings. At the same time, a number of international competitors are beefing up their presence in the Nordic region, poaching local bankers in the process.

Danske, which employs roughly 19,000 people, said it plans to hold more virtual meetings in future. The bank cited a survey by the Danish financial employees’ association, which showed that stress levels dropped markedly when people worked from home.

Bloomberg

Zoom zips ahead of forecasts as it cashes in on work-from-home

Paying customers with 10 or more employees soar 354% from a year ago as revenue rockets 169% to $328m
Life
11 hours ago

‘Dramatic’ change due to Covid-19 prompts Nomura to rethink its office use

The firm will look into space at its headquarters in Tokyo and overseas, as employees will probably continue to work from home to varying degrees
Companies
22 hours ago

Most read

1.
PIC ups its stake in Woolworths
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
WBHO weighs offer to buy one of its big revenue ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Anglo American Platinum’s key plant breaks again
Companies / Mining
4.
Absa terminates PSL sponsorship after 13 years
Companies / Financial Services
5.
SAs largest short-term Santam insurer reports ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Dude, where’s my office?

Features / Cover Story

Africa’s sex workers are being battered by lockdowns, clients and even the ...

World / Africa

Mobile money will be even more relevant in SA after Covid-19

Opinion

Post-Covid-19, electric cars will still be in demand

World

Pam Golding to cut staff as more homes are sold online

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.