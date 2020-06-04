Companies / Financial Services BREAKING NEWS: Absa terminates PSL sponsorship after 13 years A decision was made by the executive committee in August 2019, to be reviewed by incoming boss Daniel Mminele BL PREMIUM

Absa has decided to terminate its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), bringing to an end a 13-year relationship.

“We have enjoyed a long, fruitful relationship with the PSL and have supported the PSL’s work in SA football and sports development,” Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele said in a statement.