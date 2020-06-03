Companies / Financial Services

Santam says claims in April were muted

The group has provided policy relief as its clients are hit by the Covid-19 pandemic

03 June 2020 - 15:06 karl gernetzky
Picture: SANTAM
Picture: SANTAM

Insurance group Santam said on Wednesday that new business growth has slowed significantly, while April saw muted claims as the Covid-19 pandemic kept people in their homes.

The lockdown resulted in a muted claims environment for April 2020, mostly impacting the motor class of business, the group said in a trading update.

Santam and MiWay both provided premium refunds and discounts on motor policies, as well as other premium relief support to personal and commercial policyholders, amounting to R327m. Support of R42m is also being provided to small, medium and micro-enterprises, and other suppliers, the group said.

“The lockdown and economic slowdown negatively impacted premium growth as new business acquisition reduced significantly,” the group said. “Targeted interventions were introduced to contain operational costs in the current challenging economic environment.”

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, Santam’s share price was up 2.3% to R282.30, having fallen 2.7% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Insuring against contagion

You might think that SA’s life insurance sector would be one of the Covid-19 casualties. You’d be wrong
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

Shaking up short-term insurance

Insurtechs may end up the big winners from Covid-19, slashing premiums while customers hunker down at home
Money & Investing
6 days ago

Low-equity funds: A wide range of strategies

There is clear demand for funds which provide a good balance of capital protection and capital gain
Companies
1 month ago

Check if your insurer has premium relief for you

If money is tight and you cannot pay your short-term insurance premiums, downscale rather than lose your cover
Money
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Standard braces for economic shock exceeding ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Lockdown wipes 20% off income of FNB’s customers
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Mediclinic loss almost doubles amid R10bn ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
WBHO confirms it has received an offer for ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Comair rescue plan expected to be rolling by ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Lockdown wipes 20% off income of FNB’s customers

Companies / Financial Services

Grit aiming for dividend payment as it collects most of its rent

Companies / Property

Santam beats earnings estimates with fewer climate catastrophes in second half ...

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.