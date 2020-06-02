Standard braces for economic shock exceeding financial crisis
Group expects headline earnings per share to drop more than 20%
02 June 2020 - 05:10
Standard Bank, Africa’s largest commercial lender, says it is bracing for an economic shock exceeding that of the financial crisis about a decade ago, expecting an earnings hit of about a fifth in the first half.
And there may be yet more pain for SA banks even after the out-sized share losses in 2020, analysts say.
