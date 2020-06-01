Sasfin and Arise call off investment talks due to Covid-19

Financial services provider Sasfin Holdings says talks with investor Arise have been called off due to market volatility related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sasfin said in November that Arise was considering taking a stake in the group, although it had not provided details, with its shares rallying 13.31% after the announcement.

Arise is backed by three anchor investors: Norfund, owned by the Norwegian ministry of foreign affairs; Dutch financial services group Rabobank; and FMO, a Dutch development bank which invests in emerging markets.

In morning trade on Monday, Sasfin’s share price was up 6.43% to R14.90, on track to break a nine-session losing streak. The group’s share price has fallen 48.57% so far in 2020, compared to a 37.5% fall in the JSE's financial index.

