Californian investment bank Houlihan Lokey with a finger on the pulse

London — Los Angeles-based investment bank Houlihan Lokey was made for times such as these.

It has always declined to go toe-to-toe with Wall Street’s advisory beasts on mega M&A. Instead, Houlihan has patiently fashioned itself into a go-to adviser for mid-market transactions, recently through a spate of its own takeovers in the US and Europe.

That focus, paired with a restructuring business that contributes nearly a third of revenue, is helping Houlihan as big deals fall away during the coronavirus pandemic. Houlihan shares have risen 22% this year, the most of any US investment bank, valuing the firm at about $4.1bn. In March it surpassed Lazard to become the biggest US boutique advisory firm by market capitalisation.

“We are definitely in the early days of this crisis, and there is more pain to come,” Scott Adelson, Houlihan’s co-president, said. “The model has proved resilient for decades, and it’s even more valid during periods of crisis.”

Houlihan’s hunting ground — deals valued at $1bn and below — accounts for 46% of overall M&A deal value this year, the highest proportion compared with any full year since 2003. The number of transactions in that segment has fallen 12% this year, compared to a 33% drop in larger acquisitions, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“That tells you where the flow is, and we like to be in the flow business,” said Adelson, who’s seeing activity in industries including health care and technology. “M&A is still occurring despite the events that unfolded.”

The firm moved up six spots on the US M&A league tables this year, to No 27 by market share. It’s tied with JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley for the position of second-busiest US M&A adviser by number of transactions — behind only Goldman Sachs.

Though Houlihan’s M&A dealmakers focus on small and mid-cap work, the same isn’t true of its restructuring bankers. They’ve advised on 12 of the largest 15 corporate debt restructurings since the start of the millennium including Enron and Lehman Brothers, according to Joseph Swanson, co-head of restructuring for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Already in 2020 Houlihan has been hired for debt reviews at baggage handler Swissport International and billionaire John Fredriksen’s oil rig operator Seadrill. It’s also working on a restructuring of Saudi Binladin Group, one of the biggest Middle East construction firms, which is grappling with an estimated $15bn of borrowings.

“Houlihan Lokey has probably the largest restructuring segment of any of the advisory firms,” said Devin Ryan, a senior research analyst at JMP Securities. “Revenues for most advisers are likely to be down quite a bit this year — Houlihan will be an outlier and we expect their revenues will be much more resilient.”

For many companies, pushing back debt payments won’t be enough as Covid-19 will hurt demand for some time, according to Swanson. Fresh infusions of capital, and in some cases forgiveness from creditors, will be needed to avoid storing up problems for the future, he said in an interview.

“This crisis is the perfect storm for the global economy — it has the ingredients of 9/11, the global financial crisis and the SARS virus,” Swanson said. “We see this crisis fundamentally changing consumer behaviour.”