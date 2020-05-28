Old Mutual intervenes to pare losses for clients as Covid-19 hits profits

Insurance group Old Mutual has intervened to pare losses for clients on some of its investments products to 5%, even though the Covid-19 pandemic prompted a double-digit monthly loss for products that aim to provide regular and assured payments.

Monthly investment returns earned on its Absolute Growth Portfolios, the group’s flagship smoothed bonus portfolios, fell to a negative 15% during a severe market downturn in March, the group said. This resulted in a “negative bonus”, which decreases the value of the investment, for the first time.

Smoothing is used to counteract market volatility by making “smoothed” returns, also called bonuses, using an inflation-linked target. According to an Old Mutual fact sheet on the product, the group had not declared a negative bonus since the fund’s inception in 1967.

“We exercised our right of discretion to declare a less severe negative bonus of 5% to protect benefit payments to customers,” the group said on Thursday.

The group puts excess earnings during market upturns in a reserve, which is then used during market downturns.

“This is the first time in the history of this product that a negative bonus has been declared and we remain confident that the bonus smoothing reserve will be restored over the medium term,” the group said.

Old Mutual warned on Thursday that Covid-19 was weighing on its ability to sell new products, with many advisers unable to work due to the partial closure of its branch network and lack of access to customer’s homes and workplaces.

Headline earnings per share (Heps) for the six months to end-June are likely to be at least 20% lower than the 128.1c reported previously, the group said.

Heps is a widely used profit measure in SA that strips out one-off items to give a better indication of the underlying performance of a business.

“The consumer will remain under significant pressure, with increased levels of unemployment expected,” the group said.

This is likely to reduce disposable income, resulting in reduced sales and higher credit losses on the group’s loan book.

