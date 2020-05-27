Sygnia’s share price jumps after it reports profit surge

Sygnia, the investment manager founded by Magda Wierzycka, says profits could double in its six months to end-March, propelling its share price up by 19% in afternoon trade on Wednesday.

This was putting the investment group on track for its best day on record, according to Infront data.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) is expected to rise by between 86% and 105% from the prior period’s 31.7c, though Sygnia did not go into further detail.

HEPS is a widely used profit measure that strips out once-off items to give a better indication of underlying performance.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, Sygnia’s share price was up 19.14% to R9.65, having earlier reached R10 for the first time since February. This helped pare its loss so far in 2020 to 3%.

