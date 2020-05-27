Alexander Forbes writes down businesses by R1.2bn due to Covid-19

Companies / Financial Services

Alexander Forbes. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Pension fund administrator Alexander Forbes has written down its businesses by about R1.2bn after considering the effect Covid-19 will have on cash generation.

The group, which has a market capitalisation of about R5.2bn, said it had conducted a risk assessment of the Covid-19 pandemic, including various scenarios that would hit profit and revenue.

The pandemic has shuttered businesses and brought entire sectors of the SA economy to a halt, with many businesses bracing for the effect on consumer spending, as well as reduced savings rates.

Alexander Forbes said in a trading update on Wednesday that it expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) to fall by between 16% and 23% in the year to end-March, from 44.2c previously.

HEPS strip out one-off items, and will not include the profits the group will receive from the disposal of short-term insurance business AFI to Momentum Metropolitan Holdings.

Alexander Forbes sold the business for about R2bn, saying on Wednesday that it would recognise an R861m profit on the sale.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, the group’s share price was up 2.21% to R3.70, having fallen by a third so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

