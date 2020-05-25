Mastercard commits to connecting 1-billion people to digital economy by 2025

In this time of crisis, Mastercard has expanded its worldwide commitment to financial inclusion by pledging to bring 1-billion people and 50-million micro and small businesses into the digital economy by 2025. As part of this strategy, the payments technology company will focus on providing 25-million women entrepreneurs with solutions that can help them grow their businesses.

Covid-19 has made it even more pressing to support inclusive growth in developing economies like SA, which, according to the World Bank, is forecast to have more than 1-million people pushed into extreme poverty due to the pandemic.

“The health and economic consequences of Covid-19 have highlighted the critical need to support vulnerable populations, many of whom are disproportionately affected. To recover in a long-term, sustainable way, we have to ensure that everyone is included in the digital economy. Financial inclusion is a critical part of that goal,” says Suzanne Morel, country manager at Mastercard SA.

In SA, 11-million people are unbanked or underbanked, with 65% of all retail payments made in cash, locking merchants and consumers into unnecessary risks and high transaction costs. A Mastercard study showed that the cost of cash for consumers is R23bn a year, or 0.52% of SA’s GDP, with the majority of this cost carried by lower-income earners.

Over the past five years, Mastercard achieved its initial goal of including 500-million people in the digital economy through more than 350 innovative programmes across 80 countries.

In SA, Mastercard has partnered with fintechs like uKheshe and iKhokha and other financial services providers to offer low-cost digital payment solutions to SMMEs and the unbanked to fast-track financial inclusion.

With a large percentage of SMMEs, traders and service providers still transacting in cash, QR code solutions like Masterpass provide an affordable way to accept digital payments and grow their businesses, as there are no prohibitive infrastructure or maintenance costs associated with physical card terminals.