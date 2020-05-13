Companies / Financial Services

Brait’s board members take three-month pay cut due to effects of Covid-19

Both the board of the company and its new advisory partner, Ethos Capital, will cut their fees by 25% for the quarter to end-June

13 May 2020 - 11:50 karl gernetzky
Customers pass mannequins displaying women's clothes as they exit a New Look fashion store in London, the UK. File picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON

The board of investment company Brait, whose largest shareholder is Christo Wiese, is cutting its salary by a quarter for the three months to end-June, as Covid-19 batters some of its investments, notably the Virgin Active gym chain.

Ethos Private Equity, the company’s new advisory partner, has also reduced its advisory fee by the same amount for the the quarter to end-June.

Brait has an approximately 80% stake in Virgin Active, which accounts for more than half of an investment portfolio that stood at just less than R30bn as of the end of September.

Gyms have been closed across the territories in which Virgin Active operates, and shareholders have recently approved a £20m (about R362m) loan to the gym group, of which Brait’s share is £16m, to help it through the pandemic.

Virgin Active was also in discussions with lenders about waiving debt covenants, and increasing the size of debt facilities, Brait said.

The proposed re-domiciliation of the company’s registered office from Malta to Mauritius is progressing, with the intention to propose this to shareholders at group’s upcoming AGM, the group said. This will lead to a further decrease in operating costs.

Brait’s share had risen 4.67% to R3.14 on Wednesday afternoon, having lost 68.92% in the year to date.

Waiting with Braited breath to see if shares are a bargain

Brait will use its rights issuance to pay off its hefty debt burden, so disposals my be inevitable
Companies
3 months ago

Brait and Mergence: canny move or more control for Wiese?

Even in the post-Steinhoff era, not many would be optimistic about influencing Wiese with a 9% stake
Companies
7 months ago

Brait in talks with Christo Wiese & Co while planning to cut debt

The company says its plans may include refinancing its existing debt, raising equity and dis-investing in certain portfolios
Companies
7 months ago

