Brait’s board members take three-month pay cut due to effects of Covid-19

The board of investment company Brait, whose largest shareholder is Christo Wiese, is cutting its salary by a quarter for the three months to end-June, as Covid-19 batters some of its investments, notably the Virgin Active gym chain.

Ethos Private Equity, the company’s new advisory partner, has also reduced its advisory fee by the same amount for the the quarter to end-June.

Brait has an approximately 80% stake in Virgin Active, which accounts for more than half of an investment portfolio that stood at just less than R30bn as of the end of September.

Gyms have been closed across the territories in which Virgin Active operates, and shareholders have recently approved a £20m (about R362m) loan to the gym group, of which Brait’s share is £16m, to help it through the pandemic.

Virgin Active was also in discussions with lenders about waiving debt covenants, and increasing the size of debt facilities, Brait said.

The proposed re-domiciliation of the company’s registered office from Malta to Mauritius is progressing, with the intention to propose this to shareholders at group’s upcoming AGM, the group said. This will lead to a further decrease in operating costs.

Brait’s share had risen 4.67% to R3.14 on Wednesday afternoon, having lost 68.92% in the year to date.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za