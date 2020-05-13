ABN Amro shares drop as billions set aside for future loan losses

Amsterdam — ABN Amro Bank’s new CEO will review the bank’s strategy after the Dutch lender posted its first loss since 2013 and set aside almost twice as much as expected to cover future loan losses.

The bank made €1.1bn of provisions to account for loans going bad and said the figure may rise to €2.5bn for the full year. The net loss of €395m was driven by the provisions and its exposure to two clients. CEO Robert Swaak, just three weeks into the job, said reviewing the investment bank will be a top priority.

ABN Amro joined lenders across Europe in building up provisions as measures to contain the coronavirus make it harder for clients to repay loans. The Dutch bank’s exposure to the oil and gas industry, one of the highest in Europe, is also putting pressure on earnings after the sector was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and roiled by a price war.

“The ongoing corporate and investment banking (CIB) review is a short-term priority for me,” Swaak said in a statement on Wednesday. Despite recent improvements, “this has not resulted in the required profitability. Also the risk profile of parts of the CIB is not fully aligned with that of the bank”.

ABN Amro will also review its overall strategy, with a focus on anti-money laundering controls and improving its digital capabilities, Swaak said.

ABN Amro dropped as much as 8.6% in Amsterdam trading and was down 7.6% at €6.17 as of 11.35am. That brings the drop this year to 62%, the fourth-worst performance on the Stoxx Europe banking index.