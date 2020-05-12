Hedge fund Cheyne sets up fund to buy distressed credit
Investment firms are making the most of the coronavirus chaos by setting up new funds to buy distressed bonds and loans
London — London-based hedge fund Cheyne Capital is planning a new vehicle to buy debt that has been excessively punished by the coronavirus sell-off, the latest in a number of investment firms targeting distressed credit.
The firm is seeking to raise €300m and will launch the fund as soon as June, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Cheyne will buy up bonds and loans that it deems are now cheap and sell them once they have recovered, said the people, who asked not to be identified.
A spokesperson for Cheyne declined to comment on the new vehicle.
Investment firms around the globe that target distressed debt are seeking to make the most of the chaos wrought by the coronavirus pandemic by setting up new funds. Oaktree Capital Group, Highbridge Capital Management and Chenavari Investment Managers are among those who are raising capital to invest in discounted debt.
Cheyne already raised €1bn in June 2019 for a distressed fund that lends to midmarket-size companies. Using that vehicle, the firm became the largest shareholder in UK taxi operator Addison Lee in February as part of a deal to reduce the company’s debt. Cheyne is also among firms rescuing Spanish papermaker Lecta with fresh funding.
This latest fund will differ as it will target frequently traded senior-secured debt and will not seek to take control of companies. It will mostly buy European credit and have a small focus on the US, the people said.
Cheyne was founded by former Morgan Stanley bankers Jonathan Lourie and Stuart Fiertz in 2000. The firm hired Anthony Robertson, previously head of BlueBay Asset Management’s global leveraged finance team, to run its distressed debt practice in 2017.
Bloomberg