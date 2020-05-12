Hedge fund Cheyne sets up fund to buy distressed credit

London — London-based hedge fund Cheyne Capital is planning a new vehicle to buy debt that has been excessively punished by the coronavirus sell-off, the latest in a number of investment firms targeting distressed credit.

The firm is seeking to raise €300m and will launch the fund as soon as June, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Cheyne will buy up bonds and loans that it deems are now cheap and sell them once they have recovered, said the people, who asked not to be identified.

A spokesperson for Cheyne declined to comment on the new vehicle.

Investment firms around the globe that target distressed debt are seeking to make the most of the chaos wrought by the coronavirus pandemic by setting up new funds. Oaktree Capital Group, Highbridge Capital Management and Chenavari Investment Managers are among those who are raising capital to invest in discounted debt.