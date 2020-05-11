WATCH: Grey shoes tap dance around Covid-19 material risks

Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc on lives and economies. The auditing profession has not been immune to this crisis either. The entire auditing profession, from day-to-day audits to international standard-setting activities, has been affected by the pandemic.

Business Day TV's Michael Avery speaks to Freeman Nomvalo, CEO of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, and Bernard Agulhas, CEO of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors, about the impact of the lockdown and the challenges confronting their industry.