PODCAST | Debt relief requested by wide range of income levels

Competitor Nedbank has said that 130,000 of its customers had approached it to take up the opportunity by mid-April. Standard Bank recently said it gave relief to nearly 150,000 clients, worth R1bn a month.

Modise says the take-up for the relief from different income levels shows that Covid-19 has affected people and businesses across the board.

Given the international consensus around banks offering relief for customers, Modise says Absa is working on similar arrangements for customers in other countries in which it operates.

On the whole, the country’s GDP and the banking sector have a direct relationship, Modise says. With the Treasury expecting an up to 6% contraction in GDP, she expects banking to take a hit for the year in line with pressure on consumers and businesses.

The discussion also touches on some of the pressure points felt by customers now; how consumers and businesses at various income levels have been affected by Covid-19; and the outlook for the retail and business banking sector for 2020.

