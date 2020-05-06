Covid-19 leads to losses across most KKR units
Despite the losses, the firm said it was ‘well positioned to help our clients and communities for what lies ahead
New York — KKR followed its alternative asset management rivals in reporting a hit to its holdings as the coronavirus roils the economy.
The New York-based firm said first-quarter 2020 net losses were $1.28bn, or $2.31 per share. This compares to $701m in profit, or $1.27 a diluted share, for the same period in 2019. It reported a first-quarter dividend of 13.5c a share, up from 12.5c in the first quarter of 2019.
The firm posted declines in the first quarter across most of its businesses, including private equity, where the portfolio fell 12%, according to a statement Wednesday. Global infrastructure had the only gain, an 18% increase, helped by an asset sale from the second fund.
Though KKR has “seen more uncertainty and volatility than at any time since the financial crisis”, co-founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts said in the earnings statement that the firm is “well positioned to help our clients and communities for what lies ahead”.
The major private equity firms suffered along with most other assets managers as the damage inflicted by the pandemic spread to all corners of the market. Apollo Global Management, Carlyle Group and Blackstone Group saw depreciation last quarter across most of their business segments. Apollo also faces the prospect of having to hand back earlier profits from several funds.
The potential for a global recession threatens to slow future sales of businesses as well as fundraising efforts by asset managers. Even so, private equity firms are sitting on about $1.5-trillion of capital and in several cases looking to gather more to invest in potential bargains created by market turmoil.
Leaders across the industry have been working to reassure fund investors and public shareholders.
Blackstone president Jon Gray said in April that his firm is “designed to ride through a difficult environment.” Apollo’s top private equity executives, David Sambur and Matt Nord, told investors in March that the market turmoil caused by the pandemic presents a “time to shine”.
Some of KKR’s key holdings, including financial technology company Fiserv — its largest balance sheet investment — had double-digit declines during the quarter. The S&P 500 Index fell 20%, its biggest quarterly drop in more than a decade.
Portfolio companies squeezed by the pandemic include Envision Healthcare, one of the largest physician staffing firms in the US It has been facing steep losses after elective surgeries were stopped because of the virus.
But like its peers, KKR is trying to take advantage of the market stress. Its credit business purchased discounted secured debt in resilient sectors such as telecommunications and natural-gas distribution. The firm also rebooted an unsuccessful credit fund in hopes that it can raise money to buy loans and bonds affected by the outbreak.
KKR brought in $7.1bn during the quarter, lifting its dry powder to $58bn. The firm has said it plans to raise money for three of its largest funds in the coming months.
The company’s stock fell 16% in 2020 through Tuesday, trailing Apollo and Blackstone but faring better than Carlyle.
In first-quarter financial highlights:
- Distributable earnings of 42c matched the average estimate among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
- Fee-related earnings rose 6% from a year earlier to $236m.
- Among major publicly traded holdings, Fiserv fell 18% and drug developer BridgeBio Pharma declined 17% during the quarter.
- Realised performance income increased 6% from a year earlier to $372m.
- Assets under management dropped 5% from the prior quarter to $207bn, in part because of investment declines and client redemptions. Fee-paying assets slid 1% to $159bn.
Bloomberg