Covid-19 leads to losses across most KKR units

New York — KKR followed its alternative asset management rivals in reporting a hit to its holdings as the coronavirus roils the economy.

The New York-based firm said first-quarter 2020 net losses were $1.28bn, or $2.31 per share. This compares to $701m in profit, or $1.27 a diluted share, for the same period in 2019.​ It reported a first-quarter dividend of 13.5c a share, up from 12.5c in the first quarter of 2019.​

The firm posted declines in the first quarter across most of its businesses, including private equity, where the portfolio fell 12%, according to a statement Wednesday. Global infrastructure had the only gain, an 18% increase, helped by an asset sale from the second fund.

Though KKR has “seen more uncertainty and volatility than at any time since the financial crisis”, co-founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts said in the earnings statement that the firm is “well positioned to help our clients and communities for what lies ahead”.

The major private equity firms suffered along with most other assets managers as the damage inflicted by the pandemic spread to all corners of the market. Apollo Global Management, Carlyle Group and Blackstone Group saw depreciation last quarter across most of their business segments. Apollo also faces the prospect of having to hand back earlier profits from several funds.