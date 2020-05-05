Companies / Financial Services

Indequity profits fall as Covid-19 batters global markets

05 May 2020 - 09:01 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/TASHA TUVANGO
Picture: 123RF/TASHA TUVANGO

Specialist insurer Indequity says the effect of Covid-19 on global markets resulted in profit almost halving during its six months to end-March.

Profit fell 42.2% to R2.7m during its half year, due to a decline in investment income, as the Dow Jones index closed more than 18% lower at the end of March than compared to the end of September.

Indequity has US dollar-based investments to serve as a hedge against a weaker rand.

Indequity has a market capitalisation of R74m and its little-traded share has fallen 23.54% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Investment income boosts Indequity’s profits by a quarter

Insurer sees surge in investment income during its year to end-September
Companies
5 months ago

Indequity group - Leaping out of obcurity?

Is the Indequity group's recent launch of a new line in insurance about to haul it out of obscurity on the JSE? Though Indequity has performed with ...
Archive
8 years ago

