Fall in new TymeBank client sign-ups puts target at risk
Stringent lockdown measures have prompted fewer people to visit Pick n Pay stores, where its kiosks are
05 May 2020 - 19:37
TymeBank, a lender backed by Patrice Motsepe, has logged a 20% decline in the number of new monthly clients it signs up, putting its 2022 break-even target at risk as the Covid-19 pandemic restricts people’s movements.
Launched as an app-only bank just more than a year ago to take on established players such as FirstRand and Capitec in the R6-trillion market, TymeBank has set a target of signing up 3-million customers by 2022. It expects to break even then and recover the costs of offering banking services for free.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now