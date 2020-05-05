BNP Paribas full-year earnings set to take a Covid-19 pounding

Zurich — BNP Paribas has warned that full-year earnings will take a pounding from the coronavirus outbreak after the bank followed Société Générale in setting aside more cash to cover problem loans and posted a $200m hit at its trading unit.

The French lender said net income this year could be 15% to 20% lower than in 2019 because of the effect of the coronavirus lockdown measures, according to a statement on Tuesday. While first-quarter profit and revenue met analyst estimates, the bank took more than $1bn in charges and writedowns, including €502m for future bad credit.

Equities income was wiped out after complex products backfired as markets went into a tailspin. Both BNP and Société Générale were blindsided when companies moved to cancel dividends, affecting structured products. The equities slump offset a near 35% increase in revenue from fixed-income, currency and commodity trading, above the Wall Street average.

The results are a setback to CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafé’s effort to bolster the equities and prime services unit after the firm agreed, last year, to take over Deutsche Bank prime brokerage clients to take market share from rivals cutting back their investment banks. At the same time, the increase in provisions was in line with many of the bank’s larger rivals in a dismal quarter, and revenue excluding one-time items posted a slight increase.

Analysts pointed to positive signs including more optimistic earnings guidance than had been expected and only small misses on adjusted pre-tax profit and capital. However, the lack of detail in BNP’s full-year outlook is “slightly disappointing”, wrote Martina Matouskova, a Jefferies International analyst with a buy rating on the stock.

The stock rose as much as 6.8% in early Paris trading before paring gains to trade 3.5% higher as of 12.03pm. That reduces this year’s decline to 47%.

Spain’s Banco Santander is leading the way among continental European lenders posting large provisions after setting aside €1.6bn specifically for losses linked to Covid-19. Italy’s UniCredit is taking an additional €900m in provisions, Deutsche Bank about €500m, and UBS Group approximately half that. BNP’s total $1.2bn hit in the first quarter is similar to that at Credit Suisse, which saw a $1bn effect divided between loan losses and writedowns.

BNP said net income fell by about a third from a year earlier because of the virus and revenue declined by about 2.3%. Rival Société Générale slumped to a surprise first-quarter loss after coronavirus-related volatility wiped out stock-trading revenue, and bad-loan provisions surged. While it said provisions could hit €5bn this year, BNP didn’t give a forecast.

“A lot will depend on how this deconfinement will work,” BNP Paribas CFO Lars Machenil said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “In our view, a pick-up of the economy back to normalisation will happen at best by the end of the year and therefore a return of GDP to normal will not happen before 2022.”

BNP’s equities-trading revenue was down about 80%, even when excluding the dividend effect because of the “dislocation” of hedging strategies during March volatility, the bank said; overall, global markets revenue declined about 14%. The results compare with gains of 28% in equities trading at the biggest US firms and an average jump of 31% in fixed-income trading. In Europe, trading results were uneven, with Barclays and UBS Group leading gains.

The hit from equities derivatives comes a little more than a year after BNP lost tens of millions of dollars from derivatives linked to the US stock market. The episodes underscore the volatile nature of such products, which derive their value from an underlying stock. French investment banks, in particular, have prided themselves on their expertise in this area.

At BNP, Bonnafé had embarked on a series of cost-cutting measures over the past year and could point to improvement at the trading unit. But expectations that interest rates would stay low for longer forced him to cut a profitability target.

“The success of BNP’s 2020 delivery will centre on managing the cost of risk, further cost cutting, and mitigating the effect of low rates, notably on French retail. Sales and trading should normalise in the second quarter, and we expect the bank to step up its cost-cutting initiatives,” said Jonathan Tyce, BI banking analyst

BNP, in February, introduced a 10% return on tangible equity target for 2020, dropping a previous and slightly higher target. That figure stood at 8% in the first quarter. For 2020, the bank targets business growth in all its operating divisions and a decrease in the absolute value of its operating expenses.

The bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, fell slightly to 12% from 12.1% at the end of the year.

Other highlights of the bank’s first-quarter earnings release:

Equities revenue was negative €87m.

Covid-19 effect also included €384m accounting effect on insurance revenue.

Net income of €1.28bn, revenue of €10.9bn.

Sees increase in net interest income partially offsetting fee pressure.

Expects to further cut costs; could be offset by increase in cost of risk.

Bloomberg