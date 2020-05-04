Absa helps 376,000 clients with debt relief

Absa’s retail and business bank division says it has already provided debt relief to 376,000 account holders as part of ongoing efforts to assist consumers and small businesses navigate the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We made it as easy as possible for clients to opt in for the relief, which comprises a debt repayment holiday of three months and which amounts to cash flow relief of R5.8bn,” Absa’s deputy CEO for retail and business banking, Bongiwe Gangeni, said.

The only condition for receiving relief was that clients had to be in good standing with the bank as at the end of February. This would allow them to opt in for the debt repayment standstill, with the instalments being added to the end of the repayment term.

“The idea was to make it as extensive and easy as possible for consumers and businesses to apply. In instances where customers were not up to date as at February 29, they could contact us for a more bespoke solution,” Gangeni said.

Following a big spike in applications after the programme was announced on March 30, volumes have begun to moderate and “we anticipate it will continue falling,” Gangeni said. However, all assumptions were subject to revision in the current environment she said.

“These are uncharted waters for all of us. There is no question that whether the lockdown ends now or continues, the economy is going to be impacted severely. We are continually looking at scenarios around what plays out in the economy. So we will review the measures we put on the table.

Loan guarantee scheme

Gangeni says discussions around the loan guarantee scheme are advanced and ongoing between the banks, represented by the Banking Association of SA (Basa), the Prudential Authority and the Treasury.

The basic structure is that businesses affected by the pandemic will apply for a designated Covid-19 loan, which can only be used to cover fixed costs such as rent and salaries. Businesses will be able to borrow at the prime interest rate and following a six-month debt repayment holiday, pay the loan off over 60 months. The banks will absorb the first 6% of any losses, with the government guaranteeing to cover the balance.

“It is expected there will be no hard security requirements for the loan, but banks may ask for surety where it deems it appropriate. We are hoping to get this going by the end of the week,” Gangeni said.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za