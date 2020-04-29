PSG mulls unbundling its R46bn Capitec stake

Capitec’s largest shareholder PSG says it is considering unbundling part or all of its R46bn stake in the bank, partially due to new legislation that could label it a financial conglomerate.

This could result in an increased administrative burden, the group said, while the unbundling could also unlock value for shareholders, the group said.

PSG holds 30.7% of Capitec, worth R46.1bn at the end of February. The stake represents more than two-thirds of the group’s assets.

In morning trade on Wednesday PSG’s share price was up 4.47% to R167.16, having fallen about 28% so far in 2020.

