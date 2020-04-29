Companies / Financial Services

PSG mulls unbundling its R46bn Capitec stake

The investment holding company says new legislation could make the group a financial conglomerate, which would increase its burden

29 April 2020 - 08:58 karl gernetzky
A Capitec Bank branch in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
A Capitec Bank branch in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Capitec’s largest shareholder PSG says it is considering unbundling part or all of its R46bn stake in the bank, partially due to new legislation that could label it a financial conglomerate.

This could result in an increased administrative burden, the group said, while the unbundling could also unlock value for shareholders, the group said.

PSG holds 30.7% of Capitec, worth R46.1bn at the end of February. The stake represents more than two-thirds of the group’s assets.

In morning trade on Wednesday PSG’s share price was up 4.47% to R167.16, having fallen about 28% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Why PSG almost halved its dividend

PSG CEO Piet Mouton talks to Business Day TV about the group’s decision to cut its dividend
Companies
5 days ago

PSG tells president of long-term damage of an extended lockdown

Sustaining the economy to pay for the social benefits means erring on removing restrictions more quickly, the investment house says
Companies
5 days ago

PSG slashes dividend as Capitec preserves cash amid pandemic

The bank’s largest shareholder has slashed its final payout by three-quarters
Companies
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Low oil prices put Sasol on the spot
Companies
2.
Locked-down SA consumers finally embrace online ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
E-commerce bosses lock horns with Ebrahim Patel ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Landlords offer larger rent reductions as ...
Companies / Property
5.
Two-thirds of recalled miners back at work in SA
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

New-look Zeder now more exposed to economic cycles

Companies / Financial Services

Shareholders to enjoy fruit of PSG Konsult investments

Companies / Financial Services

PSG slashes dividend as Capitec preserves cash amid pandemic

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.