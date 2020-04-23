PSG tells president of long-term damage of an extended lockdown

The CEO of investment holding company PSG has drawn the president’s attention to the long-term damage being done to the nation if lockdown restrictions are not adequately relaxed.

Piet Mouton, who assumed leadership of the organisation his father, Jannie, founded, and which counts Capitec as its most successful investment, was speaking at PSG’s full-year results presentation on Thursday.

He congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet for the “quick and decisive” manner in which they moved to address the Covid-19 pandemic. This decisive action, says Mouton, has undoubtedly provided the country with precious time to prepare for the devastating developments that may yet come.

But while sympathising with the situation the president finds himself in, and which he in no ways envies, Mouton assesses the situation as a devil’s alternative, which brings dreaded risks regardless of what the president decides to do.

“There will undoubtedly be a cost of lives, but we’re afraid that, if we are bluntly honest with one another, we are heading for an immense cost of lives in any event. If not from Covid-19, from starvation, social unrest, crime and a myriad of other chronic diseases that will follow.”

Mouton describes in some detail the damage being done to the country’s already fragile economy — by way of tax revenues that have been lost and the increasing demands on public finances to provide the resources necessary to fight the pandemic, as well as the concomitant benefits to protect the poor and vulnerable from the economic fallout.

Despite the president’s announcement on Tuesday evening, marshalling an additional R500bn to support efforts, Mouton views this largely as a “relief intervention directed towards preventing a full-blown humanitarian disaster, rather than an economic stimulus”.

This means that the country “simply does not have the means to provide meaningful relief packages on a sustainable basis without further loading the debt burden to such an extent that we may never be able to repay it”.

Mouton does not view the predicament as one in which the president chooses between the economy or lives and says the elderly and frail must remain locked down and that restrictions should be relaxed in an orderly matter.

But the sooner, in his view, the better, in the long run. “We therefore publicly request the government to carefully consider the extent of further restrictions and the urgency to return to economic activity.”

