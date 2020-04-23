PSG slashes dividend as Capitec preserves cash amid pandemic

Capitec’s largest shareholder, PSG, has cut its final dividend by three-quarters due to a decision by the banking group to preserve cash during the Covid-19 pandemic.

PSG, which holds 30.7% of Capitec, will pay a final dividend of 75c for its year to end-February, a 75% drop from the prior comparative period. The group’s total dividend for the year has declined 47.5% to 239c.

Capitec recently moved to preserve R1.5bn in capital by not paying a final dividend for its year to end-February. PSG’s stake in Capitec accounts for more than two-thirds of its assets.

The group also holds 55.4% of private education group Curro and 43.8% of agribusiness Zeder. These businesses had continued trading, PSG said, but the reality was that all its investments were ultimately dependent on the underlying economic health of SA.

