Sanlam sees a chance to scale up in post-virus consolidation

Africa’s largest insurer is preparing to take advantage of an anticipated wave of deals after the coronavirus pandemic abates to boost operations.

While talks about mergers & acquisitions have slowed as businesses around the world shift priorities, Sanlam will keep discussions alive, said Heinie Werth, the CEO of the insurer’s emerging-markets unit.

The Cape Town-based company wants to push ahead with the strategy that has given it a footprint in 33 countries on the continent.

“Sanlam is very well capitalised,” Werth said by phone. “But we will have to take stock as the whole virus plays out and see what our priorities are. If there are good deals, we will find ways to do them.”

The insurer has joined other SA firms such as Standard Bank in pursuing opportunities in the rest of Africa as growth prospects in its home market diminish. SA’s strict five-week lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 has seen business activity grind to a halt, heaping further pressure on an economy already in recession.

Sanlam plans to bolster its businesses in East and West Africa and will mainly focus on markets where it already has a presence, Werth said.

The insurer has seen sales in various markets drop as economies in Africa enter lockdown. It anticipates more pain in months to come, with some clients likely to let their policies lapse, he said.

