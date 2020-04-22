Hedge funds suffer biggest quarterly withdrawals since global financial crisis

New York — Investors pulled a net $33bn from hedge funds in the first quarter, the most in more than a decade.

The total is about 1% of industry capital, and the largest quarterly outflow since investors yanked about $42bn in the second quarter of 2009, according to a report on Wednesday from Hedge Fund Research. In all of 2019, investors pulled $43.1bn.

Some of the industry’s largest names took a hit in March’s market tumult, including funds run by Bridgewater billionaire founder Ray Dalio, CQS’s Michael Hintze and Adam Levinson of Graticule Asset Management. The managers suffered losses as the coronavirus crisis brought much of the global economy to a standstill.

Still, a slew of firms are welcoming fresh money, hoping to buy the market dip and capitalise on those investors that may be ready to open their wallets to take advantage of the market dislocations.

“Investors reacted to the unprecedented surge in volatility and uncertainty driven by the global coronavirus pandemic with a historic collapse in investor risk tolerance and the largest capital redemption from the hedge fund industry since post-financial crisis,” HFR President Kenneth Heinz said in the report.