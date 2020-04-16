Morgan Stanley warns of more pain ahead after profit slumps 30%

New York — Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman warned on Thursday that the bank would take “longer to achieve” its medium-term financial targets due to the coronavirus crisis, after its first-quarter profit slumped by 30%.

In January, just before the virus started spreading about the world, Gorman boosted the bank's performance targets and set new goals for cost-cutting, returns on equity and wealth management profits over the next two years and beyond.

In the weeks that followed, the pandemic forced sweeping lockdowns, shuttered businesses, left millions jobless and raised fears of a severe recession, prompting Wall Street banks to set aside billions to cover for potential losses.

Morgan Stanley said the economic crisis will push its targets out of its reach and a long-drawn-out crisis could adversely affect its business in the coming quarters.

“As long as the duration and scale of the pandemic and economic slowdown remain uncertain, I expect markets will continue to be fragile. The resulting stress on the global economy is real and will take time to recover,” Gorman said on a call.

Tumultuous quarter

The bank's results capped a tumultuous quarter of earnings reports from big US lenders, which reported sharp declines in profit and boosted their reserves in anticipation of a wave of loan defaults and non-payment of credit card bills.

Morgan Stanley reported a below-target return on tangible common equity in the first quarter, and Gorman cautioned that the bank probably will not meet them in the next quarter.

“It would be irresponsible of me to recommit to those targets on this call. Those targets are not achievable in the second quarter, they weren't achievable in the first quarter,” said Gorman, who recently recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Morgan Stanley differs from most of the other big six US banks because it does not have large book of consumer loans and credit card business such as JPMorgan Chase, or significant balance sheet investments such as those of rival Goldman Sachs.

That business mix appeared to work in its favour, as it did not have to set aside huge loan loss provisions.