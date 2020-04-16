Liberty wins case to continue incorporating Vitality status in its own products
High Court decision means any other company can use a clients Vitality status to price its own products
16 April 2020 - 20:36
Liberty Life emerged as the victor in its trademark battle with Discovery after the Johannesburg high court affirmed its right to use client lifestyle data from other schemes such as Vitality.
The court found that Liberty had not infringed nor contravened any law when it began offering a cashback bonus on its lifestyle protector product based on a client’s Discovery Vitality status. The judgment, which found that the data ultimately belongs to customers and not Discovery, may be significant as it essentially affirms the rights of companies such as Liberty to price the cost of products including life insurance using the wellness programmes of third parties.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now