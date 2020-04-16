Companies / Financial Services Liberty wins case to continue incorporating Vitality status in its own products High Court decision means any other company can use a clients Vitality status to price its own products BL PREMIUM

Liberty Life emerged as the victor in its trademark battle with Discovery after the Johannesburg high court affirmed its right to use client lifestyle data from other schemes such as Vitality.

The court found that Liberty had not infringed nor contravened any law when it began offering a cashback bonus on its lifestyle protector product based on a client’s Discovery Vitality status. The judgment, which found that the data ultimately belongs to customers and not Discovery, may be significant as it essentially affirms the rights of companies such as Liberty to price the cost of products including life insurance using the wellness programmes of third parties.