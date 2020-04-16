Companies / Financial Services

Gaia to manage its investment portfolio in-house

The investment holding company will spend R18m in terminating its 2015 arrangement with an external management company

16 April 2020 - 09:44 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/GUIJUNPENG
Investment holding company Gaia Infrastructure Holdings has decided to bring the management of its portfolio, valued at about R500m, in-house, which will results in cost savings.

The group will spend R18m terminating its 2015 agreement with its external management company (manco), saying on Thursday that the move should better align the new management team's interests with those of shareholders.

The termination of the manco agreement is still subject to shareholder approval. Under the current agreement, the manco receives an annual management fee of 0.8% on enterprise value, payable quarterly.

It also receives a transaction fee of 1% on acquisition costs and disposal proceeds.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

