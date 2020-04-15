Companies / Financial Services

Transaction Capital execs cut their own pay for Covid-19 relief

The directors of the taxi financier will donate 30% of salaries and benefits to the Solidarity Fund for April, May and June

15 April 2020 - 09:45 karl gernetzky
Through SA Taxi, the non-bank financial services group has carved out a niche in an area underserved by traditional lenders. Picture: MASI LOSI
Through SA Taxi, the non-bank financial services group has carved out a niche in an area underserved by traditional lenders. Picture: MASI LOSI

The directors of taxi financier Transaction Capital will cut their salaries by 30% for the three months to the end of June in support of the Solidarity Fund.

All nonexecutive and executive directors of Transaction Capital have taken salary, benefit and fee reductions of 30% for the months of April, May and June 2020, the group said on Wednesday.

Transaction Capital’s core operations are SA Taxi, which provides finance and insurance to minibus taxi operators, and Transaction Capital Risk Services (TCRS), which is involved in debt collection and payment processes.

The group did not go into details on Wednesday, but according to its 2019 integrated annual report, executive directors received between R2m and R7.7m in compensation during the group's year to end-September,  excluding long-term incentives.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

SA has half the ventilators it may need for Covid-19 surge

The health department’s estimates show SA currently has 3,216 ventilators
National
3 days ago

Coronavirus a ‘wake-up call’ for SA manufacturing

Sourcing what the country needs is getting harder all the time
Business
3 days ago

Solidarity Fund to roll out food relief for vulnerable households

The fund will earmark an initial R120m towards food relief
National
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Take 20% rent or nothing, clothing retailers tell ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Cell C and M4Jam offers R2m to gig-economy workers
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
MTN launches lower priced data bundles
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Capitec becomes first bank to suspend dividend
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Possibilities and perils when investing during a ...
Companies

Related Articles

Sithega on the prowl for second investment transaction

Companies / Financial Services

Altron plans demerger with Bytes UK to focus on African business

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Hulamin buys rolling slab operation at Isizinda joint venture

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.