RMH to sell FirstRand stake after shares tumble

RMB Holdings will spin off its stake in Africa’s biggest banking group by market value even after turmoil in global stock markets caused the shares of both companies to plunge.

The unbundling of FirstRand to RMH’s shareholders will unlock R5.4bn in value for investors of the holding company, who will now directly own equity in the banking group, Johannesburg-based RMH said in a statement on Tuesday.

Since the transaction was first announced in November, shares of FirstRand have slumped 39%, while those of RMH tumbled 36%.

“The RMH board has carefully considered the unprecedented market conditions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as a weakening SA macroeconomic environment,” the company said.

The board believes that the structure of the deal means it is still in the “best interests of shareholders and other stakeholders” for it to continue. Billionaire Johann Rupert’s Remgro will also distribute all its RMH shares, it said in a separate statement.

After finalising the unbundling, RMH will remain listed on the JSE with RMH Property as its sole remaining asset.

The spinoff ends a 27-year tie-up between RMH and FirstRand and is aimed at narrowing the discount at which RMH’s shares trade relative to the value of its underlying assets.

RMH and Rand Merchant Investment Holdings are also forming a joint Covid-19 support fund to aid early-stage financial services businesses, with contributions from senior management and the boards, it said.

Bloomberg