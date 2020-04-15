Companies / Financial Services

Goldman’s investment portfolio adds to 46% drop in first quarter profit

The company's credit-loss provision more than quadruples to $937m

15 April 2020 - 16:55 Sridhar Natarajan
Goldman Sachs Group ceo David Solomon. Picture: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON
Goldman Sachs Group ceo David Solomon. Picture: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

New York —  Goldman Sachs Group has Wall Street’s biggest investment portfolio, a boast that became a liability in the first quarter as fallout from the coronavirus weighed on the firm’s holdings.

The business took an almost $900m hit that contributed to a 46% decline in profit, even as it included gains from pending private-equity sales. A strong showing in the trading operations, the firm’s biggest division, helped counter the damage as market volatility boosted demand for trading services.

Goldman’s large investing operation has helped drive some of its most profitable quarters. But it also leaves the firm more exposed to market gyrations, and executives have said they’re moving away from taking stakes with the firm’s own money to focus on raising more client funds. The company said it had “significant net losses” in debt securities and mark-to-market hits on the stock portfolio.

“Our quarterly profitability was inevitably affected by the economic dislocation,” CEO David Solomon said in a statement on Wednesday. “As public policy measures to stem the pandemic take root, I am firmly convinced that our firm will emerge well positioned to help our clients and communities recover.”

Goldman Sachs fell 5% to $169.25 in New York on Tuesday. The shares are down 26% in 2020 through to Tuesday, compared with a 30% decline for the S&P 500 Financials Index.

Equity and debt holdings slashed $890m  from revenue, after generating almost $2.3bn of gains in the fourth quarter. The firm estimated in its annual 10-K filing in February that a 10% decline in the value of those holdings would cut $4.2bn from net revenue.

The company did not  disclose which pending sales helped offset losses in its investing division. In February, Goldman announced the largest-ever private real estate transaction in the UK — the sale of a student-housing business to Blackstone Group. That along with the sale of AirTrunk, a data-storage business in Australia, are two deals that helped counter the quarter’s losses, a person familiar with the matter said.

Trading gains

The quarter’s wild market swings led to big gains for the trading operation, which posted a 28% surge in revenue on the best fixed-income performance in five years. Stocks that had climbed to record highs in January followed up with the steepest decline since the 1987 crash as the worst of the pandemic started to unfold.

It’s unclear if the trading boost will be sustainable, and a prolonged period of economic upheaval could knock the company off its strategy of boosting returns through expense cuts and improvements to its cost of funds.

Goldman’s investment bankers turned in their second-best quarterly performance on record, bringing in $2.2bn for the quarter, comfortably above analysts’ estimates.

The ups and downs at Goldman Sachs mirror the performance at JPMorgan Chase, which on Tuesday said trading revenue soared along with provisions for loan losses. Wells Fargo Wells also reported a plunge in first-quarter profit. Bank of America said Wednesday that it allocated $4.76bn for loan losses, the most since 2010.

Goldman has been making a bigger foray into consumer banking in the past few years. Its credit-loss provision more than quadrupled to $937m  from $224m. The firm cited “pressure in the energy sector”, the impact of Covid-19 and new accounting standards.

Other highlights:

  • Net income dropped 46% to $1.2bn, or $3.11 a share.
  • Total revenue fell 1% to $8.7bn.
  • Consumer deposits increased by a record $12bn to $72bn.

Bloomberg

JPMorgan profit falls 69% as Covid-19 hits banks hard

The bank was healthy going into the pandemic and is prepared to take a knock for the good of the US economy, according to its CEO
Companies
1 day ago

Wells Fargo profit slumps as coronavirus loan defaults loom

Quarterly profit plunges to $42m from $5.51bn a year ago
Companies
21 hours ago

Capitec becomes first bank to suspend dividend

Move follows despite impressive results for the year ending February in which headline earnings rose 19%
Companies
23 hours ago

Net1 pays hefty fee for not taking up stake in Liechtenstein bank

The company will pay about R325m in cancellation fees after deciding not to exercise an option to increase its stake in Bank Frick
Companies
5 hours ago

Most read

1.
Take 20% rent or nothing, clothing retailers tell ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Rand gold price at record high as more miners ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Telkom agrees to cut wholesale broadband prices, ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Capitec becomes first bank to suspend dividend
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Cell C and M4Jam offers R2m to gig-economy workers
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Net1 pays hefty fee for not taking up stake in Liechtenstein bank

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Capitec becomes first bank to suspend dividend

Companies / Financial Services

More interest-rate cuts on the horizon, says BNP Paribas

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.