Wells Fargo profit slumps as coronavirus loan defaults loom

The bank sets aside $3.83bn in credit loss provisions

14 April 2020 - 21:13 Noor Zainab Hussain and Imani Moise
A person wearing a protective mask walks past automated teller machines at a temporarily closed Wells Fargo branch in New York, the US, April 10 2020. Pictur: MARK KAUZLARICH/BLOOMBERG
New York —  Wells Fargo on Tuesday reported a plunge in first-quarter profit as the US bank set aside nearly $4bn to cover potential losses on loans to consumers and small businesses hurting due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The US government has poured trillions of dollars into financial markets and launched stimulus programmes to support the economy stalled by the lockdowns put in place to contain the pandemic.

But the money has not reached people's hands yet, leading Wells Fargo and other banks to offer forbearance for home, vehicle  and credit-card borrowers who meet certain criteria.

With or without those programmes, the unpaid bills are stacking up. Under a new accounting rule, banks must predict losses over the life of a loan and reserve that cash now, which led Wells Fargo to set aside about $3.83bn in credit loss provisions, up from $845m a year earlier.

“Our results were impacted by a $3.1bn reserve build, which reflected the expected impact these unprecedented times could have on our customers,” CFO John Shrewsberry said in a statement.

Starting in early March, the bank has helped more than 1.3-million consumer and small business customers by deferring and waiving fees, while commercial clients have used more than $80bn of their loan commitments in the month, CEO Charlie Scharf said in a statement.

Quarterly profit at Wells Fargo, which does not have the large investment banking and trading operations like its other big bank peers, plummeted to $42m, or 1c a share, from $5.51bn, or $1.20 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of 33c per share, on average, according to Refinitiv data. It was not immediately clear whether the estimates were comparable.

The fourth-largest US lender also reported an impairment of securities of $950m due to the economic and market conditions.

Earlier on Tuesday, JPMorgan Chase   reported a 69% slump in first-quarter profit as the coronavirus pandemic forced the largest US bank to boost reserves.

The surge in loan demand from cash-strapped companies looking to weather the coronavirus crisis has put pressure on Wells Fargo's balance sheet, which has been restricted by regulators following the 2016 sales practices scandal.

At the end of the quarter, the bank's total assets were $1.98-trillion, above the level allowed by the Federal Reserve's consent order, but the bank is managing its average asset level so that it remains in compliance.

Wells Fargo's revenue tumbled 18% to $17.7bn in the quarter ended March 31, as the US banking sector grapples with what is expected to be the worst recession in generations.

The bank's mortgage banking income was $379m, down from $783m in fourth quarter of 2019.

JPMorgan profit falls 69% as Covid-19 hits banks hard

The bank was healthy going into the pandemic and is prepared to take a knock for the good of the US economy, according to its CEO
8 hours ago

Nedbank pledges R12m to Covid-19 relief efforts in vulnerable communities

SPONSORED | Nedbank will be working with the health department to provide food, hygiene products and vital information to areas most in need
16 hours ago

'The Big Short’ investor Burry says lockdowns are worse than coronavirus

Burry shot to fame after his hedge fund’s bearish mortgage wagers were chronicled in an Oscar-winning movie
3 days ago

Goldman forecasts pandemic to blow $75bn funding hole in Africa

Most severe effect of crisis will be on already stretched fiscal balances, economists say
5 days ago

Absa to pay dividend, while Standard Bank weighs holding on to R8.6bn payment

Reserve Bank advises SA banks to not pay dividends and executive bonuses amid the Covid-19 pandemic
1 week ago

