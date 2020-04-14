Wells Fargo profit slumps as coronavirus loan defaults loom

With or without those programmes, the unpaid bills are stacking up. Under a new accounting rule, banks must predict losses over the life of a loan and reserve that cash now, which led Wells Fargo to set aside about $3.83bn in credit loss provisions, up from $845m a year earlier.

“Our results were impacted by a $3.1bn reserve build, which reflected the expected impact these unprecedented times could have on our customers,” CFO John Shrewsberry said in a statement.

Starting in early March, the bank has helped more than 1.3-million consumer and small business customers by deferring and waiving fees, while commercial clients have used more than $80bn of their loan commitments in the month, CEO Charlie Scharf said in a statement.

Quarterly profit at Wells Fargo, which does not have the large investment banking and trading operations like its other big bank peers, plummeted to $42m, or 1c a share, from $5.51bn, or $1.20 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of 33c per share, on average, according to Refinitiv data. It was not immediately clear whether the estimates were comparable.

The fourth-largest US lender also reported an impairment of securities of $950m due to the economic and market conditions.

Earlier on Tuesday, JPMorgan Chase reported a 69% slump in first-quarter profit as the coronavirus pandemic forced the largest US bank to boost reserves.

The surge in loan demand from cash-strapped companies looking to weather the coronavirus crisis has put pressure on Wells Fargo's balance sheet, which has been restricted by regulators following the 2016 sales practices scandal.

At the end of the quarter, the bank's total assets were $1.98-trillion, above the level allowed by the Federal Reserve's consent order, but the bank is managing its average asset level so that it remains in compliance.

Wells Fargo's revenue tumbled 18% to $17.7bn in the quarter ended March 31, as the US banking sector grapples with what is expected to be the worst recession in generations.

The bank's mortgage banking income was $379m, down from $783m in fourth quarter of 2019.

